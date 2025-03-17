Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 4.6 %

KLAC opened at $713.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $609.40 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $726.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.