Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Groupon from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of Groupon stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $591.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
