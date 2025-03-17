GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 755,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,453,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).
GS Chain Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of £4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15.
About GS Chain
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
