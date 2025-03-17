GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 755,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,453,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

GS Chain Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15.

About GS Chain

GS Chain Plc (LSE: GSC) seeks to identify an opportunity within the technology sector, conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete an acquisition that would benefit its shareholders.

While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.

