GWN Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,038 Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. GWN Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amplify High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YYY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 329.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:YYY opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. Amplify High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Amplify High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Amplify High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

