GWN Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,043 BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 42,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter.

BMEZ stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1763 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

