GWN Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,107 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
VUG opened at $378.33 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.34. The company has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.