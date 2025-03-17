GWN Securities Inc. Invests $394,000 in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. GWN Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,572,000 after buying an additional 104,403 shares in the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,146,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $430,000.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GMOM opened at $28.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.42. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.