GWN Securities Inc. Invests $422,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 464,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,170 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

