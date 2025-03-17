GWN Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

