Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) President Sells $24,620.00 in Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $24,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,831,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,852,810.60. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 12th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $23,480.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $20,280.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $20,500.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $23,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $23,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $22,860.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $21,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $21,440.00.

Shares of GYRE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.28. 75,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GYRE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $334,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

