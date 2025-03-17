Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GYRE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,132. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Gyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 38,054 shares of company stock worth $431,157 in the last ninety days. 19.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gyre Therapeutics were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

