Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in February

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 363,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Halma Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.62. 8,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Halma has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

Halma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $9.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Halma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halma from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

