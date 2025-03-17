Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in February

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 363,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.
Halma Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.62. 8,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Halma has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $38.53.
Halma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $9.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
