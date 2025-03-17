Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Short Interest Update

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 179,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,265. Haoxi Health Technology has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

