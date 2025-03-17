Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Short Interest Update

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 179,400 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HAO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,265. Haoxi Health Technology has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.
About Haoxi Health Technology
