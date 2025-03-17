Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,657 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $297.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

