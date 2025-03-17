Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 4.20% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth $1,771,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Export Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA PEXL opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.20. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $51.62.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Profile

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.