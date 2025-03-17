Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 30,918 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.