Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 16.34% of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

APRQ opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.06.

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – April (APRQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

