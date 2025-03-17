Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGEB. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15,153.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 953,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,309,000 after purchasing an additional 947,247 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,183,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 248,604 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,554,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 197,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

BATS:IGEB opened at $44.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1843 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

