Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $461,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.50 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

