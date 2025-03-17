Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 771,919 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,225,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,260,000 after purchasing an additional 512,429 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Alliant Energy by 698.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 394,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $22,531,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.5075 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

