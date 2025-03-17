Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $41.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

