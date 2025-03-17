Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,035,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $918.00 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $951.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $849.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,014.26.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

