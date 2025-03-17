Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 8.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $53,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth about $393,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

XFEB stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

