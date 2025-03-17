Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Herbalife

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

In related news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,125. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 966,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 499,572 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 347.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 168,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 70,498 shares during the period.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $8.06 on Monday. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $816.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.