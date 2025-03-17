HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 562848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 4.28.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.