Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

HOOK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,538. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.71. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

