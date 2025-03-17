Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 161,891 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,218,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for about 0.9% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Brookfield worth $70,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 168.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

BN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

