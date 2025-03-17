Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,071 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 2.1% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $164,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

