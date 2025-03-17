Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $13.54 Million Position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,294 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 47,812 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 3.17% of Tejon Ranch worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 298.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tejon Ranch to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $432.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1,610,500.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

