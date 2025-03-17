Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 13th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 9,301,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,660. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.72. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

