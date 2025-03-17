Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

HPP opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $388.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,984.37. The trade was a 11.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

