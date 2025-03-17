Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 309.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.54%.
Hyperfine Stock Up 39.3 %
Shares of HYPR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,000,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,174. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Hyperfine has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.90.
About Hyperfine
