Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Hyperfine had a negative net margin of 309.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.54%.

Hyperfine Stock Up 39.3 %

Shares of HYPR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 40,000,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,174. The firm has a market cap of $93.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Hyperfine has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

About Hyperfine

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.