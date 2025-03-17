IMG Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEBFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

BATS:UFEB opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.34. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

