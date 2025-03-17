IMG Wealth Management Inc. Invests $103,000 in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,070,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,743 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 442,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 235,437 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI opened at $19.16 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $512.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.