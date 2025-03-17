IMG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,428,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

HYLS stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

