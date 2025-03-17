IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 399 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 536,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,308,000 after purchasing an additional 521,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,665,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after purchasing an additional 268,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $254.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.