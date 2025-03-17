Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 7.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 302,706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 588,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immatics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Immatics Stock Up 8.7 %

Institutional Trading of Immatics

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Immatics by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,147,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 793,200 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 6,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,014,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Immatics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 921,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

