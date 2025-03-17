Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 81,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.79. 240,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.92. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

