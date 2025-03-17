Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Short Interest Update

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 28.5 %

Shares of IPXXW opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.64.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

