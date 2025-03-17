Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Insider Linda Nicholls Buys 3,588 Shares

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) insider Linda Nicholls purchased 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.32 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,894.22 ($7,527.99).

Inghams Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 727.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33.

Inghams Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Inghams Group’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Inghams Group

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

