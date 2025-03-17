Insider Buying: Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) insider Paul H. Mcdowell bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Orion Office REIT Stock Up 4.4 %
NYSE:ONL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. 980,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,207. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07.
Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
