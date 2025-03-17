Insider Buying: Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Insider Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) insider Paul H. Mcdowell bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:ONL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. 980,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,207. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

