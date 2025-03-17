Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells $167,415.12 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $167,415.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,057.17. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $839.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.28. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $132,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

