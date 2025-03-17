Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Sells $167,415.12 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2025

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLSGet Free Report) Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 12,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $167,415.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,057.17. This trade represents a 28.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $839.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.28. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 17,440.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $132,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.