Insider Selling: GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Major Shareholder Sells 6,112 Shares of Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $35,999.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,638,382.53. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $83,607.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $636.12.

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,557. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $6.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,806,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 99,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $236,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

