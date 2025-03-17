Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Director Sells $14,652,471.19 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $14,652,471.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,019,562 shares in the company, valued at $81,044,983.38. This trade represents a 15.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $1,214,190.81.

On Tuesday, February 25th, George Oliver sold 129,263 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $10,799,923.65.

On Friday, February 14th, George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32.

On Monday, February 10th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $18,274,313.76.

On Friday, February 7th, George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $79.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 136.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.