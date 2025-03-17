Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

