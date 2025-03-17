International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) was down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.