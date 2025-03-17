International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) was down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 745,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 605% from the average daily volume of 105,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Lithium

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

