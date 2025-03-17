International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE IP opened at $51.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

