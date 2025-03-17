International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Trading Up 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) shot up 14.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. 94,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 23,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$147.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at International Tower Hill Mines

In other news, insider Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund II L.P. acquired 1,152,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$796,491.20. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

