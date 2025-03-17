Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.84. 380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQJG Free Report ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 19.25% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.